Heidi Montag

The Hills alum has gone under the knife more than a dozen times over the years. In fact, she once had a record 10 procedures done in one day in 2010. The reality star had her breast implants removed in 2013, reducing them from F-cups to C-cups. “They felt like bowling balls on my chest!” she told Us Weekly of her old implants, which she noted weighed “about three pounds each.”