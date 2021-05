Carrie Underwood

The American Idol alum trained with Oprea for more than 10 years — and even wrote the foreword to Oprea’s 2016 book, The 4 x 4 Diet. “She’s a hard worker,” the health coach said of Underwood, who used a variety of weight training, squats, lunges and more to achieve her fit physique. When it comes to food, the country star “is not that obsessive” about counting calories. “She definitely has fun and enjoys our friends and cookouts and things like that,” Oprea told Us.