Kristin Cavallari

The reality TV personality is so dedicated to health and fitness that she calls it her “lifestyle” — and she hasn’t given up during the coronavirus pandemic. “I do everything on my own,” Cavallari told Us, adding that circuit training is her favorite way to hit all her goals. “I worked out with a trainer for so many years living in Chicago so at this point I know what I’m doing so I’m able to do it myself.”