Naomi Osaka

The tennis pro makes sure to start with an “active dynamic warmup” to prepare her body for a match, training five or six days per week. According to trainer Yutaka Nakamura, “Proper hydration is crucial for optimal performance. Naomi’s drink of choice is BODYARMOR LYTE – which provides her with the adequate electrolytes and vitamins she needs, but with no sugar added, and no artificial sweeteners, flavors or dyes.”

“Naomi has a very clean diet. She enjoys green smoothies in the morning which helps to cleanse the system and eats lots of protein throughout the day, such as salmon, and her favorite, sushi. Lately, she is obsessed with Sweetgreen [salads],” the fitness expert said. “We always schedule a day off a few days prior to the start of the tournament. This gives Naomi a chance to regenerate and recover. … [She wants] to perform at the optimal level during competition and sustain a healthy mind, body and soul throughout her career.”