Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish actress is “incredibly connected” with her body, which trainer Tracy Anderson thinks is what gives her the drive to go the extra mile. “She shows up for the new routine every time it’s created for her. And she grows. And I think she’s someone that clearly loves growth,” Anderson said. “She respects her whole body and she works on her whole body. … Her fitness goals are to respect her life and show up for her health.”