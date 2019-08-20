Jenny McCarthy

When the TV personality threw a Versace-themed 50th birthday bash for her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, in Chicago on August 17, 2019, she inadvertently became the star — or, at least her abs did! Wearing a bra top and skirt from the Italian designer, McCarthy, 46, flashed a very toned six-pack. While she works out and eats right most of the time, she doesn’t go too crazy. For her fitness regimen, as she’s told Shape, she’ll run, lift dumbbells and do body-resistance strength training a few times a week.