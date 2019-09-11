Kacey Musgraves

’s typically known for her Grammy-winning music and her sleek, retro style. But after she displayed her full six-pack at the Savage x Fenty show in Brooklyn, New York, on September 10, 2019, the country star can now add one of Hollywood’s fittest bodies to her growing list of attributes. The Golden Hour singer trains with Nashville-based pro Erin Oprea — and she trains hard. “My clients kick ass every workout. And they have good discipline on their eating most of the time. If you don’t get ‘em to eat right you’ll never get the results you want. You’ve got to eat clean to get lean. You can’t see the results until you lean out your body,” Oprea told Us in October 2018. As for Musgraves, she finds her own way to motivate during gym sessions. “I would say the most interesting workout music is Kacey Musgraves. I don’t even know what the heck we’re listening to honestly. Sometimes it’s not even in our language,” Oprea shared with Us before the 2019 Grammys. “I’m like, ‘What is this? How is this motivating you?’ But it makes her happy and I’m like, ‘If it makes you happy, that’s all that matters.’ She looks incredible too and has worked so hard. She’s going to be smoking hot on Sunday night.”