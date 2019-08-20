Lily Collins

On August 19, 2019, the actress revealed a completely toned and defined set of six-pack abs while filming her new show, Emily in Paris. Collins said earlier this summer that taking dance and cardio classes helped her immensely in recovering from a prior eating disorder. “Now, I actually feel good; I feel much stronger,” she told Byrdie. “When I do dance classes or cardio classes with other girls, I enjoy myself and have fun and sweat, but I’m sweating in a way that’s healthier. I’m always surprised by what my body can do for me and what I can give it back.”