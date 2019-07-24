Nikki Bella

She may have retired from the ring, but the former pro wrestler clearly hasn’t slacked off on her fitness routine! On July 22, 2019, the Total Divas star ran errands in L.A. sporting drawstring sweatpants and a white crop top. In between: a set of super-defined six-pack abs. Bella makes sure to do something active every day, but she also credits her diet for her figure. “For me it’s all about just protein and veggies,” she told Us in February 2019. “I know everyone says it, but it really works.”