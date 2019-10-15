Regina King

Turns out the Oscar winner’s abs are nearly as impressive as her acting skills! At the series premiere of HBO’s Watchmen on October 14, 2019, King wore a stunning black gown that let her abs shine through in a strategically placed cutout. The If Beale Street Could Talk actress works out for 45 to 60 minutes nearly every day because of the high blood pressure that runs in her family, but the gym is more pleasure for her than chore. “Continuing with my exercise also helps me keep some sort of balance in my life because I’ve always enjoyed working out and movement — I can never get enough of it,” King told Viva Mag Online in 2017. And she once told Us that barre classes have helped her tone. “I was sore,” she said. “You work muscles that you’re not used to working.”