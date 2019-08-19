Eva Longoria

Hot mama! The Desperate Housewives alum, 44, sizzled in a red swimsuit in an Instagram photo she posted on August 18, 2019. Holding a cocktail and staying sun safe under a large hat, the actress showed off her toned legs and slim waist. As she told Us in December 2018, five months after welcoming her first baby, she had just returned to working out after giving her body “time to adjust to postpartum.” The yoga devotee assured Us, “I still love yoga,” but noted that she had added more intensity to her fitness regimen. “My workouts now are more weight training and very serious weight training,” she said.