Michelle Monaghan

On August 14, 2019, the Mission: Impossible – Fallout star celebrated her Italian vacation with a joyful Instagram photo of herself frolicking in the ocean. The pic, which the 43-year-old actress captioned “Ciao Italia. I’m yours. Per sempre,” highlighted her amazing six-pack abs and toned arms. Monaghan has said she loves working out as much for her mind as her body — but that doesn’t mean she takes it easy. “I hike in the morning if I can, after I drop the kids off at school. If not, I’ll go for a run. Typically, I’ll do 30 minutes, which is a three-mile run for me,” she told Shape in 2016. “I started doing Pilates, too, and it’s really challenging. I find that it’s a good balance for my running, which makes my muscles tight. Pilates loosens me up. I also love SoulCycle.”