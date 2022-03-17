A Life Change

Viewers saw Rob come to terms with his health issues during his time on season 9 of KUWTK when the television personality expressed a commitment to getting in shape.

“My health now is at risk and obviously I need to be concerned about it. So my nutritionist and trainers are switching up my workout regiments, trying to figure out what’s the fastest way to my goal. I need to literally dedicate my entire life to turning things around,” Rob told the cameras in 2014. “I just have to stick to the plan and in a few months, I’ll be back to where I was the most happiest.”