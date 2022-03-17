An Unexpected Shift

During season 8, Rob got candid about his personal struggles with his weight and appearance. “I have never felt so down and depressed in my life. Like, I’m trying to be in the fashion industry and I am not going to be taken seriously when I am 50 pounds overweight. It’s embarrassing to the family,” he told Kim Kardashian in the beginning of the season.

Rob eventually made the decision to work on himself by moving away from Khloé and her now ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“Like, I got myself into this position, I want to get myself back to where I was good. I’ve been holding inside of me a lot of issues, not just with Lamar and Khloé, but with myself and it just isn’t healthy for me.” he explained during an interview on KUWTK. “And it’s hard when you have everybody looking in and assuming whatever’s going on when they don’t even know half the story.”

He later had a conversation with Khloé about where they stand, saying, “I’m like 100 percent committed to moving out. For me, it’s necessary because I’m in desperate need of fixing myself. Like, I need to be healthy, I need to work out and I need to get out of that bad energy.”