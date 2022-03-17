Choosing Himself First

In July 2020, Khloé reflected on the ups and downs that her family experienced while filming their E! reality show.

“We always say when it becomes unfun and we’re all, like, dreading doing something, then hang it up,” she said about Rob’s departure. “I mean, it’s not gonna last forever and we know that. I think we’re so OK with that. But, like, for [Kourtney Kardashian], if she wasn’t feeling like that was her happy place, by all means, we don’t want anyone to do that.”

At the time, Khloé teased that Rob wasn’t going to be completely missing from their lives on screen. “My brother’s coming back around. Like, he’s feeling more confident [and] comfortable,” she said. “So I think he just started a whole new season.”