His Main Priority

“He’s so good. He is so good. He’s really great,” Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, said on a November 2020 episode of iHeartRadio’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast, crediting fatherhood as the catalyst for his happiness. “His daughter, Dream, is great and he’s so in love with that kid.”

Kris added: “He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he’s just … wow. He really is amazing.”