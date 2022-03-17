Making Progress

Following a lengthy break from KUWTK, Rob appeared on the show as he prepared to welcome his daughter Dream.

“This is my first child and a very special, important time to me. So I want to be like my dad [Robert Kardashian] and do the things that we did like cooking and food and family,” he said during season 13 of KUWTK in 2017. “I have all these memories of Christmas and Thanksgiving and birthdays and all of us together. And I feel like I don’t do any of that because I am so insecure and uncomfortable in my skin right now.”

The sock designer later noted that he struggled to see eye-to-eye with his family while working on himself. “It really bothers me when my mom and my sisters gang up on me. It doesn’t really motivate me. I understand they want me to be motivated,” he detailed during a confessional. “Of course, I want to be motivated, but it does push me away. It’s, like, the same cycle over and over. I just don’t really express how I am feeling and then we just stop talking for months.”