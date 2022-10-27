Bulking Up

In October 2022, a bulked-up Efron was photographed on the set of The Iron Claw, which also stars Lily James and Jeremy Allen White. The film is based on the life of pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich, who was active from the 1970s through 1990s. One month earlier, Efron told Men’s Health that he was preparing for the role using less intense methods than he employed for Baywatch. “That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin,” he explained. “And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So, I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”