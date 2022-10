Is He Even Human?

“‘Blood, sweat and respect. The first two you give, the last one you earn.’ Learned that from @therock who I happened to get in a tire flipping race with on #Baywatch,” Efron captioned a photo with his costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in March 2016. “Needless to say I lost this one – come at me on the 50 yard dash and we’ll see what happens, Sasquatch.”