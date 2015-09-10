Alyssa Milano: I Won’t Apologize for Breastfeeding Photos

She's the boss… of breastfeeding. After recently posting a throwback photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter, Elizabella, Hollywood mom Alyssa Milano responded to her haters in a new interview, saying she has zero regrets about sharing the moment on social media.

"I don't care," Milano, 42, told Entertainment Tonight while promoting her new line of Viva Signature Designs Towels on Wednesday, Sept. 9, of posting the throwback snap. "I'm going to keep breastfeeding, maybe even until she's 6!"

Milano welcomed her second child with her husband, talent agent Dave Bugliari, in September 2014, and marked baby Elizabella's 1st birthday this past weekend by posting a photo of herself breastfeeding the tot. In the pic, a makeup-free Milano smiles at the camera as she nurses her then-newborn baby girl in the hospital.

Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me. A photo posted by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Sep 4, 2015 at 10:16am PDT

"Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella," Milano captioned the intimate, sweet moment. "You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me."

This wasn't the first (or likely last!) time Milano shared a breastfeeding pic on social media, or discussed the topic. Last December, Milano pulled a Gisele Bundchen and posted a pic of herself breastfeeding Elizabella while her glam team did her hair and makeup.

In April, she also railed against London's Heathrow Airport via social media after officials confiscated her breastmilk.

"I realize there are much larger issues going on in the world. And I don’t want to turn this into a bigger issue than it is but I will say this … breastfeeding my children has been one of the greatest joys of my life," she told Us Weekly at the time. “Every ounce of milk I’m able to produce for my child is nothing short of a miracle and to watch that milk be thrown away without any regard for my baby, was heartbreaking. It’s not the fault of the security in the airport; they’re following orders to keep us all safe. But I do I feel it is a policy that needs thoughtful reconsideration. I’m glad this has started a dialogue. My only hope is to make things easier for moms, breastfeeding and formula feeding moms, everywhere."

Though her latest photo was well-intended, the Charmed actress received backlash from critics. "Everyone's fine with [Miley Cyrus'] nipples being out," Milano complained to ET. "I think people are more comfortable sexualizing breasts than relating them to what they were made for, which is feeding another human."

After all, Milano's world revolves around her kids, including son Milo, 4. "When you have these babies, that connection is so meant to be and so profound," she reflected. "You look at them and you go, 'Oh, this is why. This is why I went through everything in my life.'"

Luckily, she has a quality support system. "Thank God I have the husband that I have and that we laugh together about everything," she shared.

