



The perfect pair! Andy Cohen’s son, Benjamin, and his dog, Wacha, are too cute together.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host adopted his beagle-foxhound mix from a kill shelter in West Virginia in 2013. “I thought I was saving Wacha, but he really rescued me,” the Bravo personality told Today three years after the adoption.

In February, the Most Talkative author welcomed another member to his family when his baby boy arrived via surrogate. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT,” Cohen captioned a father-son Instagram upload at the time. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

When it comes to balancing fatherhood with his career, the Missouri native told Us Weekly exclusively in July: “I just take it day-to-day and I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do. I was turning down [opportunities]. They were like, ‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards,’ I’m like, ‘Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.’ I would’ve in the past.”

He went on to gush about Benjamin’s “sweet” personality at the time. “He scopes out the room and he scopes out the situation before he commits and gives you his all, which is different from me,” Cohen said. “I walk in and I’m like, ‘Hey, everybody!’ He’s really mellow though. You can pass him around to everybody and he’ll hang out. But he waits a little bit before he gives you his full smile.”

Although Benjamin and Wacha were “coexisting” at first, the baby and pooch have been growing closer with time. “[Wacha] goes up and gives him a lick every so often,” the journalist explained to Us. “I’ve noticed in the last couple days, [Benjamin has] been really watching him and like, ‘What is he doing?’ He’s been paying attention to him, so I think he’s starting to realize, ‘Oh there’s a doggie in my house. What is that? What does that do?’”

Watch the video above to see Cohen’s brood’s cutest moments together, from walks to cuddles.