Sean “Diddy” Combs returned to social media in light of his sexual misconduct scandal to celebrate a special milestone for his daughter Chance.

“My babygirl turned 18 today. I’m so proud of you, Chance. I love you,” Diddy, 54, wrote on Instagram on Saturday, July 20, sharing a photo of the teenager on the beach, plus a throwback father-daughter shot.

Chance, whom Diddy shares with ex Sarah Chapman, reposted her father’s upload via her Instagram Stories several hours later, adding pink and red heart emojis.

Diddy has six other children. He shared son King, 26, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, both 16, with the late Kim Porter; as well as son Justin, 30, with Lisa Hylton and daughter Love, 21 months, with Dana Tran. The music mogul had also adopted Quincy, Porter’s son from a prior relationship.

Quincy, 33, was among Chance’s siblings who also posted birthday tributes on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday Chance! 💜 It’s so beautiful to see you blossoming into yo beautiful self!” Quincy wrote via Instagram, sharing a selfie from Chance’s high school graduation earlier this summer. “Your TIME is NOW! I love you!!!!! You ATE-TEEN! 🎈”

While Quincy and Chance are frequent social media users, Diddy deleted all of his posts in June. Months earlier in April, he turned off comments amid his misconduct scandal.

Diddy was sued by ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casanda Ventura) in November 2023, who alleged that the rapper raped and physically abused her multiple times over a 10-year period. Diddy vehemently denied all allegations before settling the lawsuit within one day. Cassie’s lawsuit inspired multiple other individuals to come forward with similar accusations against Diddy. He’s denied every claim.

CNN later obtained 2016 footage of Diddy grabbing Cassie, now 37, by her neck and kicking her repeatedly. He apologized for his actions in a May video statement.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” he said in an Instagram video, which has since been removed from his page. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

He continued at the time, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Months earlier, two of Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security in March. The raids were conducted in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy has not presently been charged or arrested with a crime.

“There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us Weekly in a statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).