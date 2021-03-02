Heroic Pivots That Made This Year A Little Less Bleak

The things we’ve always relied on to make us happy may feel a little out of reach. The casual meet ups with friends, the sideline cheering of sports, the big nights out, but we’ve still found some little things that still make us happy, even crack a smile.

Here are some of the ways we were able to pivot to make our new normals feel little less bleak.

SO MANY HEALTHY HABITS CREATED

Daily consistency may have meant you’ve mastered a good night’s sleep, started a mindfulness routine, or locked down a workout routine that’s here to stay. All this healthy productivity deserves a journal. This is the year we don’t want to forget.

SO MANY MORE “WHYS”

Less travel means more wake-ups, more bedtimes, more books, more “whys”, more stories, more cuddles and more time. Yup, more grateful.

SO MANY REASONS TO LOVE SOAP

The washing-hands often ritual has never been more appreciated. Thankfully, we re-found Zest. It does as intended — washes away germs — but also makes us feel homey, safe, secure. Plus, skin feels hydrated and the scent is completely refreshing. Zest is available at Walmart and Walmart.com.

SO MANY RECIPES MASTERED

So many recipes, so many days, our homes have never smelled so good. This one pairs well with virtual schoolwork or any kind of “I need a break”.

BANANA BREAD

Recipe:

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8×4” loaf pan.

• In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

• In another bowl, mash the bananas and stir in the eggs and sugar. Stir in the fl our mixture and mix until just combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

• Bake at 350 degrees, for 55 to 65 minutes or until bread tests done. Remove from oven, cool on a rack for ten minutes. Remove from pan, cool, slice and serve.

Ingredients:

• 4 ripe bananas, mashed

• 2/3 cup white sugar

• 2 eggs

• 2 cups all-purpose fl our

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt