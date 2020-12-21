This holiday season will be drastically different, with many of us opting to avoid larger gatherings with family and friends and keeping any holiday celebrations limited to our immediate households. As we look to spend more time indoors in the comfort and safety of our own homes, its important to find activities that the whole family can enjoy, while keeping our children educated and entertained (especially since us moms can enjoy a second helping of that eggnog, amiright?)

Luckily we have Sawyer, that amazing educational platform that provides virtual instruction for children of all ages. From crafts and decorating to dance and yoga, Sawyer has tons of virtual classes designed to keep our children active and occupied, while learning some fun new skills.

Here are some of the great Holiday based activities Sawyer is offering, including some classes that are free to enjoy!

Get Up and Dance!

From ballet and hip hop, to virtual dance parties (and even yoga!), get kids rocking around that Christmas tree to holiday tunes. Maybe you’ll feel compelled to join them in your first Tik Tok video?

Make It A Family Affair

Try your hand at a cooking or baking class the whole family can participate in. Classes including Christmas cookies creations, snowman sweets & treats, hot cocoa cookies or even learn how to make a star cookie tree.

Holiday Decorating

From gingerbread houses to LED ornaments, these holiday craft-a-thon workshops will keep kids busy and the house full of spirit.

Stay Connected

Just because you’re not spending as much time with loved ones this holiday season doesn’t mean you need to spread less holiday joy. Take a “Happy Holidays” creative letter writing or card making class and send the love to family and friends near and dear to your heart.

Keep The Hanukkah Spirit Going

Hanukkah may be over but the spirit can live on through the rest of the holiday season! Take a Menorah sculpture workshop or learn to make some latkes, and you’ll extend those eight nights of fun well into the new year.

A Santa Surprise!

Santa may be socially distancing this year, but surprise, your can enjoy some cookie decorating with Mrs. Clause or perhaps take a Zoom painting class with Santa himself!

For more inspiration visit HiSawyer.com and get your Holiday festivities started today!