On the fence. Khloé Kardashian expressed second thoughts about her surrogacy journey on the Thursday, May 13, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality star, 36, and on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson had a virtual session with a surrogate therapist that made Kardashian “freak out.” The Strong Looks Better Naked author explained in a confessional: “I’m definitely second-guessing a couple things. It’s just a little intense, this whole Zoom call.”

Specifically, the Los Angeles native was concerned about the fact that surrogates can terminate pregnancies if they conceive twins and decide they don’t want to carry multiples.

The Revenge Body host, who shares daughter True, 3, with Thompson, 30, called the process “overwhelming.” She told her mom, Kris Jenner: “I’m starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family.”

The professional basketball player tried to talk Kardashian into the process, saying, “I know you love to have control and you love to have your say and be hands-on, but obviously [in] this situation, you kind of have to take a little step back. Of course, you could monitor, but we’ve got to trust the process and know that everything’s going to be okay and we’re in this together and it’s going to be just fine. We got this.”

In a March KUWTK episode, the Celebrity Apprentice alum first told her sister Kim Kardashian how “scary” surrogacy seemed.

“You’ll see that the love you’ll have for your kids is exactly the same,” the KKW Beauty creator, 40, said at the time, pulling from her experience welcoming daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, via gestational carriers. “There’s no difference except there was someone else that was the carrier.”

Khloé doubts came one month after she approached Thompson with her surrogacy plans. “True’s getting older, and I feel like it’s time to have another kid,” she told the Canada native on a February episode of the E! show. “I’m gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready.”

The power forward was immediately on board with the E! personality’s proposal. “I’m all for it,” Thompson replied at the time. “I think it’s gonna work.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.