Celebrating in style! Kim Kardashian helped her eldest daughter, North, ring in her 7th birthday with a cowgirl-themed party.

“North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned a Monday, June 29, Instagram slideshow.

In the social media upload, the little one rode horses with her mom, took a walk with her friends and blew out the candles on her purple cake.

The reality star went on to post party pictures on her Instagram Story, writing, “[This is] North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous black Freesians on the ranch … [and] a go-kart track on the ranch.”

Kardashian and her husband Kanye West’s ranch residence is in Cody, Wyoming. Monster Lake Ranch is 1,442 acres of land with eight lodging units.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019 that the couple, who also share Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months, will “continue to be based in Calabasas, California, where the kids will go to school.”

The insider added at the time: “They [also] have bought a house in Chicago, where they will spend a lot of time. It’s extremely important to Kim that the children know where their father came from and to spend as much time there as possible.”

Kardashian penned a sweet message to North via Instagram on her daughter’s June 15 birthday. “Happy Birthday my sweet girl!” the makeup mogul captioned a slideshow. “The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!”

Her mom, Kris Jenner, wrote in a post of her own that North has been a “bright light” in their family, adding, “Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul…I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you Lovey.”