Two new Lions fans! Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, welcomed twins, the couple announced on Sunday, April 9.

Kelly posted a photo of the first-time parents at a restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama. “First night out as a mom and dad!” she captioned. “Our babies were born March 31st and are healthy and happy! Thanks for all the well wishes!” She previously revealed on Instagram in March that they planned to name their twin girls Sawyer and Chandler.

The couple, who met while they both attended University of Georgia in Athens, also showed off their adorable gender reveal — which “doubled” as their twins reveal — for their family and friends on Instagram earlier this year. Kelly shared a video of herself and her NFL star husband, 29, pulling two giant hot pink bows out of a box to loud cheers from dozens of pals. “TBT to announcing to our closest friends and family, not only the gender of the babies, but also that we were having two and that they were identical,” she wrote in January. “Loved this moment!”

Stafford previously joked that there’s only one downside to fatherhood. “I’m assuming it’s going to be a big change,” he said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “Not as many naps, which is disappointing.”

The MVP athlete added that he didn’t get too much parenting advice from his teammates. “I’ll kind of figure it out on my guess,” he said. “Kind of one of those things I think you have to experience to really know. You can get all the advice in the world but every situation I assume is different, and ours will be.”

