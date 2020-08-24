Babies

Celebrity Parents Who Have Welcomed Twins: Pics

By
Celeb Parents Who Have Twins Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky
 Courtesy Elsa Pataky/Instagram
26
16 / 26
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

In March 2014, Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, had arrived.

Back to top