Celebrity Parents Who Have Twins

Doug Reinhardt and Mia Irons

The Hills alum and his fiancée announced their baby boys’ arrival in July 2019 after a month in the hospital and two weeks in the NICU. “Welcome home Mav & Beau!” Irons wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our two little identical twin miracles! There is not one word strong enough to express how incredible it feels to finally get to this very day! @dougreinhardt thank you for being the axis that my world revolves around… and devotedly staying by my side 36 nights at the hospital. I feel a new form of gratitude after sacrificing and surrendering to so much. I’ve never been more thankful for my life and my growing family. I’m in awe. It’s so surreal.