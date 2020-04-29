Babies Celebrity Parents Who Have Twins By Us Weekly Staff April 29, 2020 Courtesy Hillary Scott/Instagram; Denise Truscello/ACMA2017/Getty Images (inset) 24 10 / 24 Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell Betsy and Emory, February 2018 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News