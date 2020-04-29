Babies Celebrity Parents Who Have Twins By Us Weekly Staff April 29, 2020 David Burtka, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, Neil Patrick Harris and Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris attend the Cinema Society Screening of Disney's "Moana" at Metrograph on November 20, 2016 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images 24 18 / 24 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Gideon and Harper, October 12, 2010 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News