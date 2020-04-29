Babies Celebrity Parents Who Have Twins By Us Weekly Staff April 29, 2020 Ricky Martin, Matteo Martin and Valentino Martin attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' on December 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. JB Lacroix/WireImage 24 15 / 24 Ricky Martin Valentino and Matteo, August 2008 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News