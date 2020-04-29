Babies

Celebrity Parents Who Have Twins

By
Ricky Martin Twins
Ricky Martin, Matteo Martin and Valentino Martin attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' on December 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. JB Lacroix/WireImage
24
15 / 24

Ricky Martin

Valentino and Matteo, August 2008

Back to top