Moms 21 of the Best Buys for New Moms This Holiday Season: Nursing Bras, Chocolate Fondue and More By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy of Minted 22 23 / 22 Minted Weekender Tote Add a personalized touch to this floral bag with a custom embossed tag. $98, minted.com Back to top More News Cyber Monday Deal: Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale Buying ASAP: The 21 Fastest Selling Deals at Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale 9 Hours Remaining! — Grab This Harry Josh Pro Hair-Dryer On Sale More News