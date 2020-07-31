Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

The Married at First Sight alums announced their pregnancy news on July 30. Petta wrote via Instagram at the time: “I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here. I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy, but unfortunately that has not been the case. I’ve been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good. … We are moving forward cautiously optimistic.”