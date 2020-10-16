Pregnancies Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza October 16, 2020 Courtesy Ashley Tisdale/Instagram 148 22 / 148 Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French The High School Musical star debuted her baby bump in a September 17 Instagram post. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News