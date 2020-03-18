Beverley Mitchell and Michael Cameron

“We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!” the 7th Heaven alum wrote via Instagram on March 17, two years after suffering a miscarriage of twins. “We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It is has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky! … Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn’t honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT.”