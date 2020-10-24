Brandi Redmond

The Real Housewives of Dallas star revealed on October 23 that she and her husband, Bryan Redmond, are expecting their fourth child together. Brandi shared a photo via Instagram of pumpkins painted with the birth years of all three of her children and her unborn baby. “We decorated pumpkins for our little pumpkin patch this afternoon,” she captioned the post. “God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory. You never know what his plan is but we know he’s got us in the palm of his hand. We have much to be thankful for this holiday season and want to thank all of you for your prayers, love and out pouring support.”