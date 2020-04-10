Briana Culberson and Ryan Culberson

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter Briana Culberson and her husband, Ryan Culberson, are expecting their third child. Ryan announced the news via Instagram on April 10, sharing a photo of five safety pins resting beside one another. The duo also share sons Troy and Owen. “With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask),” he wrote at the time, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. “November can’t come soon enough!”