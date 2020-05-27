Pregnancies Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza May 27, 2020 Courtesy Camilla Thurlow/Instagram 72 2 / 72 Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt The Love Island U.K. couple announced on May 17 that their first child is on the way. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Cooling Face Coverings From Amazon Won’t Make You Sweat These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News