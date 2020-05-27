Pregnancies

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting

By
Love Island UK Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow Pregnant
 Courtesy Camilla Thurlow/Instagram
72
2 / 72

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

The Love Island U.K. couple announced on May 17 that their first child is on the way.

Back to top