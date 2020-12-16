Gabrielle Ruiz and Philip Pisanchyn

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star revealed on December 12 that she is expecting her first child with her husband after a miscarriage in November 2019. “Today, on my 36th birthday, I am 20 weeks pregnant. Half way thru, right? Idk I’ve never gotten this far! We are pregnant, friends!” Ruiz captioned three photos on Instagram.

“I decided to share the news in my own way, in this new world. One family member at a time, one random photo to a friend at a time and one hellavu live @waffpodcast show with my CXGF Girlfriends all at one time,” she wrote of sharing the news with costar Rachel Bloom on Ruiz’s “What Are Friends For” podcast. “And it’s been already a journey. I’ve also been scared. Every day. Since my last miscarriage, I just waited to get thru all the ‘you and the baby are good’ steps. Every appointment ends w a breath of relief and a chocolate iced donut. You know what I’m talking about, mama warriors. But I have to say, taking a new step in faith every day since we found out has been fulfilling. Because it’s not about me. It’s about protecting and guiding this baby into an unknown world. And I’m loving it. I’m ready. Thank you for the wishes! And come through all you other pandemic pregnant ladies! Let’s get through this together! I love you, Philip Pisanchyn. #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement #pandemicpregnancy.”