Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Us confirmed on April 28 that the model and her on-off boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are expecting their first child. “Gigi always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” a source revealed. Two days later, the California native opened up about her pregnancy during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on April 30. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.