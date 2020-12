Gregory Smith and Taylor McKay

The Everwood star revealed on December 5 that he and his actress wife are expecting their first child, sharing a photo of the Saving Hope alum lying on the sofa with their dog, Ella, who had her paw on McKay’s baby bump. “Ella is excited to meet the bun in the oven,” he captioned the photo. The couple wed in August 2018, one year after announcing their engagement.