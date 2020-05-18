Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced that they’re expecting baby No. 3 via Instagram on May 18. “It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic,” she wrote in the post, which featured Tolbert lying on the floor and holding the pregnancy test and sonograms, while his two kids crawled on his back. “Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers.”