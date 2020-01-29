Pregnancies Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy of Jenna Cooper/Instagram 9 2 / 9 Jenna Cooper “See you in a few months,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum captioned her baby bump debut on January 25. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Olivia Wilde Swears by This Award-Winning Mascara for Long, Long Lashes Apple AirPods Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Sale Price Ever on Amazon Noom’s Color-Coding System Actually Makes Dieting Fun More News