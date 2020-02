Kailyn Lowry

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Instagram on February 4. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.” Us confirmed that Chris Lopez is the father.