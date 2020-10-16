Pregnancies Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza October 16, 2020 Tim Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland gotpap/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA 148 7 / 148 Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon The former Destiny’s Child member revealed her “surprise” second pregnancy on October 7. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News