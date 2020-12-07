Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

The Bachelor alum announced on December 6 that she was expecting her first child with her country singer husband. “A dream Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake,” Bushnell captioned an Instagram video of her baby’s ultrasound. “Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.” The “Big, Big Plans” singer shared the video and wrote, “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama.”