Lauren Wirkus and David Raih

The Summer House star announced on October 24 that she and NFL coach husband David Raih are expecting their first child together. “BABY RAIH COMING APRIL 2021 Our hearts have already doubled!!” she captioned an Instagram photo showing the sonogram pics along with heart-shaped arrangements of pink and blue roses. “Baby Boy or Baby Girl?! We will find out soon!!” Wirkus wed the Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach in California in June.