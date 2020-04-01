Pregnancies Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza April 1, 2020 Adam Brody and Leighton Meester at the Ready or Not premiere on August 19, 2019. Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock 45 1 / 45 Leighton Meester and Adam Brody The Gossip Girl alum revealed her baby bump in March 2020 in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News