Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

The Hamilton actor, who originated the role of Aaron Burr on Broadway, announced via Instagram on November 9 that his wife is pregnant with their second child together. “Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too,” he wrote. “Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! 🙏🏾🤟🏾 …We’ll make it right for you.”